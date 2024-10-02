Bowey Strikes Twice, But Wolf Pack Drop Preseason Opener to Thunderbirds

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack struck three times in the third period of their preseason opener on Wednesday night against the Springfield Thunderbirds, but ultimately it would not be enough. The Thunderbirds used a Marcus Sylvegard goal to prevail 4-3 in the shootout in the lone exhibition installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

Tarun Fizer opened the scoring 4:13 into the hockey game, wiring a shot by goaltender Talyn Boyko. Fizer entered the right-wing circle and uncorked a shot that beat Boyko for his first goal of the preseason.

Each team saw numerous opportunities on the powerplay in the opening frame, as the Wolf Pack got three advantages while the Thunderbirds received two. Each team's penalty killing units stood tall, however, as the powerplays were unable to light the lamp.

Chongmin Lee had a terrific chance for the Wolf Pack shorthanded late in the first period but was denied on a breakaway attempt by Will Cranley.

Boyko was forced to make a few great saves in the opening stanza as well, including a denial of a high-danger chance off the stick of Sylvegard.

Cranley made nine saves in the first period, exiting the game for Cam Johnson at the intermission.

Johnson also made a breakaway save for the Thunderbirds, denying Peter Laviolette midway through the middle stanza.

Boyko, who made 14 saves on 15 shots, left the game at the 29:18 mark for Hugo Ollas as the Wolf Pack goaltenders split the duties in the preseason opener.

Defenseman Ryan Siedem nearly got the Wolf Pack on the scoreboard during a second period powerplay but struck the iron with his shot from the point.

Colin Theisen took a slashing penalty at 18:56 of the second period, giving the Wolf Pack their fifth powerplay of the evening. Hartford was unable to convert during the remaining time in the second period and entered the final stanza with 56 seconds of powerplay time.

The Wolf Pack were unable to even the affair, and shortly after the powerplay expired took a penalty of their own as Case McCarthy was whistled for tripping.

24 seconds into the powerplay, at 1:49, the Thunderbirds extended their lead to 2-0 when Drew Callin deflected a Michael Buchinger shot by Ollas for his first goal of the preseason.

The Wolf Pack refused to go quietly, however, tying the game with two goals of their own in a span of 4:21.

First, Madison Bowey found a loose puck and fired a shot from the point into traffic that Johnson never saw. Then, with Oliver Chau in the penalty box for high-sticking, Blade Jenkins teed up Blake McLaughlin in the right-wing circle. McLaughlin pounded home a one-timer that Johnson had no chance on at 9:21 to even the affair 2-2.

Gianni Fairbrother restored the Thunderbirds' lead at 12:43, firing a shot into traffic from the point. Fizer picked up the secondary assist on the goal, giving him two points (1 g, 1 a) on the evening.

The Wolf Pack again responded, this time with a six-on-four goal. A clearing attempt was gloved down by Bowey, who then flung a shot towards the net that Johnson never saw. The goal was his second of the night and his third point of the evening (2 g, 1 a).

In overtime, the Thunderbirds outshot the Wolf Pack 6-2, but Ollas stood tall to force a shootout.

In the shootout, Sylvegard would open things up by beating Ollas by the glove in the top half of the first round. Ollas denied the next two shooters, but it would not be enough as Johnson stopped all three Hartford attempts.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.