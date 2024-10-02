Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse Crunch

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Dylan Duke from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Duke, 21, played in 41 regular season games for the University of Michigan last season, leading the Wolverines with 26 goals and ranking third with 49 points. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward made his AHL debut April 17 at Belleville last season and appeared in three regular season contests before skating in five Calder Cup Playoff games and recording two assists. The Strongsville, Ohio, native was a fourth-round selection (126th overall) of the Lightning in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.