Iowa Drops Preseason Opener to Rockford in 4-3 Decision

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild opened the preseason with a narrow 4-3 defeat to the Rockford IceHogs in a morning game at BMO Center. Matthew Sop scored twice for Iowa and Louka Henault recorded two assists.

Iowa opened the scoring when Will Calverley tipped a point shot from Henault through Mitchell Weeks (27 saves) at 8:12 of the first period. Dakota Raabe also earned an assist on the goal.

Rockford capitalized on a turnover with 51 seconds remaining in the opening frame when Brett Seney set up Frank Nazar with a back door feed that Nazar finished past Kyle McClellan (five saves).

The teams entered the first intermission tied at 1-1. Iowa outshot Rockford 13-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

William Rousseau (24 saves) replaced McClellan to start the middle frame.

The IceHogs took a 2-1 lead 2:45 into the second period when Ryder Rolston capitalized on an odd-man rush.

The Wild equalized just 1:13 later with another tip-in goal. Will Zmolek set up Henault for a one-timer that Sop tipped to the back of the net.

Matus Spodniak restored a one-goal advantage for Rockford when he corralled a rebound and tucked the puck past the right pad of Rousseau at 5:44.

Sop pulled Iowa even again with 2:06 to play in the second. Adam Raska forced a turnover along the wall and Jack O'Brien set up Sop in the high slot for a wrister over the blocker of Weeks.

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 25-20 through two periods and entered the break tied with Rockford at 3-3.

Rockford took the lead for good when Ethan Del Mastro poked a loose puck across the goal line on the power play with 8:36 remaining.

The IceHogs outshot the Wild 33-30. Iowa finished scoreless on three power play opportunities while Rockford went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Rockford meet again for the second and final game of the preseason on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

The Iowa Wild open the 2024-25 regular season against the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

