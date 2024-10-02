Checkers Announce Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

The Charlotte Checkers today announced a variety of Hurricane Helene relief efforts that have started now and will run through the team's first two home games at Bojangles Coliseum on Oct. 18 and 19.

The team is currently holding an online auction featuring team-signed memorabilia, from which all proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross and its efforts in western North Carolina. Additionally, all monetary donations of at least $25 to the Checkers Charitable Foundation, which will later be forwarded to the American Red Cross, will come with a free ticket to the Checkers' game on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. To view auction items or make a donation, please visit checkers.givesmart.com or find links posted to charlottecheckers.com.

The Checkers have also partnered with The Independence Fund to collect supplies during the team's Opening Weekend games against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 18 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 19 (6 p.m.). All those who donate supplies at either game will receive a free ticket to the Oct. 26 game. The Opening Weekend games will feature raffles and other in-game fundraising opportunities.

The Checkers Charitable Foundation will match the total of all donations received through these initiatives. In addition, Checkers ownership partner Michael Kahn has made a significant monetary donation to Samaritan's Purse, and has also donated four truckloads of water through his company, Empire Distributors, Inc.

The Checkers' 2024-25 season begins on the road with games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bridgeport on Oct. 12, and 13, respectively. Tickets and other information for Opening Weekend at Bojangles Coliseum on Oct. 18 and 19 are available now at charlottecheckers.com.

