Del Mastro's Third Period Goal Lifts Hogs over Wild

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - A brief two-game preseason slate opened on Wednesday morning for the Rockford IceHogs and the Hogs knocked off the Iowa Wild 4-3 in front 4,844 fans at the BMO Center during the team's annual school day game.

Tied 3-3 midway through the third period, defenseman Ethan Del Mastro poked a loose puck sitting on the goal line into the Iowa net at 11:24 on a power play for the game-deciding goal. Goalie Mitchell Weeks made 27 saves for the IceHogs to earn the win.

Rockford and Iowa will conclude their preseason slate on Thursday with a rematch in Coralville, Iowa at 7 p.m. The IceHogs open the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center.

After falling behind 1-0 midway through the first period, the IceHogs tied the contest before the first intermission when Frank Nazar shelved a Brett Seney cross-ice feed over Wild goalie Kyle McClellen at 19:09 of the opening period.

Ryder Rolston opened the second-period scoring when he finished off a two-on-one breakaway with Marcel Marcel 2:45 into the middle stanza. After Iowa tied the game 2-2 with a marker from Matthew Sop at 3:58, Rockford winger Matus Spodniak knocked in a rebound from a point shot from Austin Strand at 5:44 to make it 3-2.

Sop tied the game back up at 3-3 at 17:44 of the second when he beat Mitchell Weeks blocker side after a Rockford turnover in their own zone.

Nazar (1g-1a), Spodniak (1g-1a) and Landon Slaggert (2a) all finished with multi-point games for Rockford while the Hogs power play finished the day 1-3 and held Iowa off the board on all three of their power-play opportunities.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin Billines and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.