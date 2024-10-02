Rangers Assign Five Players to Wolf Pack

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Anton Blidh, defensemen Casey Fitzgerald and Brandon Scanlin, and goaltenders Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Blidh, 29, appeared in 64 games for the Wolf Pack a season ago, recording 17 points (7 g, 10 a). He tacked on two goals in ten Calder Cup Playoff games. The native of Mölnlycke, SWE, also skated in one game with the Rangers, making his debut with the club on Jan. 13 at Washington.

Blidh has appeared in 395 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Colorado Eagles, and Providence Bruins, scoring 128 career points (66 g, 62a).

Fitzgerald, 27, skated in a career-high 69 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers during the 2023-24 season. He also set career-high marks in goals (four), assists (17), points (21), penalty minutes (65) and +/- (+22). In three Calder Cup Playoff games, Fitzgerald posted a +1 +/- rating.

The native of North Reading, MA, has appeared in 148 career AHL games with the Checkers and Rochester Americans, scoring 55 points (13 g, 42 a).

Scanlin, 25, scored a career-high eight goals and 16 points (8 g, 8 a) in 64 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 campaign. He led Wolf Pack defensemen in goals and was tied for tenth overall on the club. His 84 shots were third among Wolf Pack defensemen.

The native of Hamilton, ON, made his NHL debut with the Rangers on Mar. 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Over parts of three seasons, Scanlin has appeared in 140 AHL games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 32 points (12 g, 20 a).

Domingue, 32, posted a record of 16-8-4 with a .909 save percentage, 2.66 goals-against average and one shutout in 28 games with the Wolf Pack last season, his second with the club. He also made one appearance with the Rangers, making 26 saves on Nov. 9 against the Minnesota Wild to collect the victory.

The native of St-Hyacinthe, QC, has appeared in 198 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Stockton Heat, Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, and Portland Pirates, posting a record 94-69-25 with a .908 save percentage, 2.73 goals-against average and ten shutouts.

Garand, 22, posted a record of 16-17-5 with an .898 save percentage, 3.03 goals-against average and two shutouts in 39 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season. During the Calder Cup Playoffs, Garand posted a record of 5-4 with a .922 save percentage.

The native of Victoria, BC, has appeared in 73 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, posting a record of 29-32-8 with an .895 save percentage, 3.03 goals-against average, and five shutouts.

Garand was selected in the fourth round, 103 rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

