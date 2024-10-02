Belleville Sens and the Children's Foundation Team up for Cheering for Children

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and The Children's Foundation are teaming up to give fans more reason to cheer when the B-Sens find the back of the net, announcing today the re-launch of the Cheering for Children program.

An extremely successful fundraiser for The Children's Foundation back during the city's Ontario Hockey League days, the B-Sens were proud to help restart Cheering for Children, which will allow fans to pledge to donate every time Belleville scores a goal during the 2024-25 American Hockey regular season. The Senators have scored an average of about 220 per season, over the past three campaigns.

Money raised will go directly to The Children's Foundation's services and programs, helping underserved kids in our community to access activities and resources that empower them for future success.

"Cheering for Children was a key fundraiser for The Children's Foundation for many years and we are grateful for the opportunity to resurrect the program. Every time the Sens score - Kids WIN! Thank you, Belleville Senators, for your commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children and youth who are at a disadvantage." Melanie Cressman, Executive Director, The Children's Foundation serving Hastings Northumberland and Prince Edward Counties.

"We're always ecstatic to be able to support our critical community partners and to do that by reviving a previously successful and popular initiative makes it that much more exciting," said Belleville Sens Manager of Business Operations Ben Cochrane. "Hopefully, our players will find their scoring touch this season and fill the net, helping to raise some important funds for underserved local kids."

Pledges can be anything from 50 cents per goal to a couple of dollars per goal or higher. Fans can visit the Cheering for Children webpage and sign up to contribute, or to get more information on the program.

The Belleville Sens will update the Cheering for Children fundraising progress throughout the season and will announce a total amount raised, after the regular season concludes on April 19, 2024.

Further to the Cheering for Children program, the Belleville Sens will continue to support The Children's Foundation by recognizing Dress Purple Day on Friday, October 25, by wearing purple hoodies during team workouts that week. Those sweaters will be available for auction during the B-Sens home game against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, October 26, with tickets for that game available here.

For more information about the Cheering for Children program or any other services offered by the Childe, click here to visit their

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

