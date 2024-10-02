T-Birds Squeak Past Wolf Pack in Preseason Opener

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds look for a score against the Hartford Wolf Pack

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds look for a score against the Hartford Wolf Pack(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds opened their preseason slate on Wednesday night and came away with a 4-3 shootout victory against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Steve Konowalchuk's team got off to a fast start as offseason signee Tarun Fizer raced up the right side and snapped a perfectly placed wrist shot over Talyn Boyko's shoulder just 4:13 into the festivities, giving Springfield the 1-0 advantage.

Will Cranley began the night in the Springfield goal crease and was terrific in the first period. He denied all nine Hartford shots that came his way, including a breakaway stop off of Chongmin Lee that denied Hartford a tying shorthanded goal.

Cam Johnson came on in relief of Cranley for the start of period two, and the three-time defending Kelly Cup champion with the ECHL's Florida Everblades also answered the call, turning away 11 second-period shots, including his own breakaway save on Peter Laviolette.

Drew Callin extended the T-Birds lead to 2-0 with a power play goal on a redirection just 1:49 into period three, but Hartford responded with two goals in 4:01 from Madison Bowey and Blake McLaughlin to tie the game.

Gianni Fairbrother got Springfield back in front 3-2 off a slick setup from Fizer at 12:43 of the third, but Hartford clawed back again when Bowey scored on a 6-on-4 with less than a minute to go to force overtime.

After nothing was settled in 3-on-3 hockey, the game extended to the shootout, and Marcus Sylvegard tallied the only goal on the first shot of the festivities to secure the win.

The Thunderbirds continue their preseason on home ice with a matchup against the Providence Bruins on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before traveling to Rhode Island for a rematch on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.