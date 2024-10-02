Post-Game Autograph Sessions Added to Strong Promotional Lineup
October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders have added three post-game autograph sessions to their promotional lineup for the 2024-25 season, returning one of the most popular opportunities to interact with the team.
Select players will be available to meet fans and sign complementary autographs in the Total Mortgage Arena atrium. The sessions will start approximately 20 minutes following the final horn and are open to anyone who purchases a ticket to the game.
The schedule of player appearances is as follows:
Sunday, Oct. 20th | 3 p.m. vs. Hartford | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 15th | 3 p.m. vs. Laval | Tickets
Sunday, Mar. 23rd | 3 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton | Tickets
