Amerks Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the opening day roster for the team's 2024-25 Training Camp, which gets underway today with off-ice workouts at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first on-ice practice is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 at Tim Hortons Iceplex. All non-game-day practice sessions over the five-day camp are free and open to the public.

Rochester's training camp roster features 25 players, including 15 that appeared in at least one game with the Amerks during the 2023-24 season and four camp invitees.

Forwards (16): Ty Cheveldayoff, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Brendan Harris, Konsta Helenius, Zach Jordan*, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Olivier Nadeau, Josh Nodler*, Viktor Neuchev, Noah Östlund, Isak Rosen, Tyler Tullio, Graham Slaggert, Anton Wahlberg, and Brendan Warren.

Defensemen (7): Robert Calisiti*, Vsevolod Komarov, Noah Laaouan, Zach Metsa, Nikita Novikov, Ethan Prow, and Peter Tischke.

Goaltenders (2): Michael Houser and Matt Vernon*. *camp invitee

Additionally, forwards Brett Murray, Josh Dunne and Mason Jobst, defensemen Colton Poolman and Jack Rathbone and goaltender Felix Sandstrom will be loaned to Rochester, pending waiver clearance.

Amerks head coach Michael Leone and select players will be made available to the media in-person only following each practice session.

The Amerks will face the Syracuse Crunch in a preseason matchup on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Upstate Medical University Arena. The 3 p.m. matinee will be the Amerks' only tune-up prior to the start of the 2024-25 regular season.

The intrastate rivals will meet 12 times during the upcoming season, beginning with a home-and-home series over back-to-back nights to close out month of November.

________________________________

The schedule for the Amerks 2024 Training Camp is as follows (time is subject to change):

Wednesday, Oct. 2 Players arrive for medical testing and off-ice workouts

Thursday, Oct. 3 Practice - 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex

Friday, Oct. 4 Practice - 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Iceplex

Saturday, Oct. 5 Intrasquad Scrimmage - 11 a.m. at Gene Polisseni Center on the campus of R.I.T.

Sunday, Oct. 6 Preseason game at Syracuse - 3 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena

________________________________

Rochester opens its 69th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Belleville Senators at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

