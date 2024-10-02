Monsters Announce Changes to Training Camp Roster
October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday several changes to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp are available here.
Columbus loaned forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and James Malatesta to Cleveland, along with defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Zachary Sawchenko. Forward Jake Gaudet, playing on an AHL contract this season, was released by the Blue Jackets from his professional tryout (PTO) contract and returned to the Monsters while Columbus waived forward Trey Fix-Wolansky for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.
2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (14) - accurate as of 10/2/24
Forwards (8)
Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson
Defensemen (4)
Corson Ceulemans, Cole C layton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil
Goaltenders (2)
Pavel Cajan, Zachary Sawchenko
