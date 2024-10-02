Crevier, Korchinski and Nazar Assigned to Rockford
October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Frank Nazar, along with defensemen Louis Crevier and Kevin Korchinski to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also assigned forward AJ Spellacy to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.
Rockford's training camp roster has 35 players, including 12 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.
Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12
Come see these and other fan favorites take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season on Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 12. Get your tickets now!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024
- Checkers Announce Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Begin Training Camp in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Crevier, Korchinski and Nazar Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Ramp up Intensity as Training Camp Opens - Charlotte Checkers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Post-Game Autograph Sessions Added to Strong Promotional Lineup - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Morning Preseason Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms and Penguins Open Preseason - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Crevier, Korchinski and Nazar Assigned to Rockford
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Morning Preseason Game
- United Way and Rockford IceHogs Team up for Literacy, Special Game Night on December 14
- Team MVP Seney Among Three Sent to Rockford
- Eight Players Sent to Rockford from Chicago