Crevier, Korchinski and Nazar Assigned to Rockford

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Frank Nazar, along with defensemen Louis Crevier and Kevin Korchinski to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also assigned forward AJ Spellacy to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

Rockford's training camp roster has 35 players, including 12 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

Come see these and other fan favorites take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season on Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 12. Get your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.