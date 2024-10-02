IceHogs and Wild Clash in Morning Preseason Game

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill.- A brief two-game preseason slate kicks off this morning for the Rockford IceHogs as they take on the Iowa Wild with a 10:30 a.m. start at the BMO Center. A limited number of tickets are available for this morning's game and can be purchased online or at the BMO Center Box Office.

The IceHogs and Wild will match up back-to-back days for their lone two preseason contests. This morning's School Day game will feature over 4,500 local students at the BMO Center. The two clubs will conclude their preseason slate with an exhibition game tomorrow night in Coralville, Iowa.

Rockford's training camp roster features nine AHL/ECHL contracted players and nine try-out players looking to make their mark on the IceHogs coaching staff during this fall's training camp. The Hogs current training camp roster stands at 32 players and it's expected that the group will split the two preseason contests against the Wild.

Key returnees from a season ago on the IceHogs active roster include Team MVP Brett Seney, forwards Zach Sanford, Cole Guttman, and Colton Dach along with defenseman Ethan Del Mastro.

Training camp runs through Friday, Oct. 11 before the IceHogs kick off their 26th season of hockey in Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. Opening Night festivities will start with a pregame block party starting at 4 p.m. outside the BMO Center and will feature live music from Trippin' Billies, plus food trucks, a craft beer tasting, red carpet player arrivals, and a T-shirt giveaway presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford. Get tickets for Opening Night now!

