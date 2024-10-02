Phantoms and Penguins Open Preseason

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms face off with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Allentown, PA - Zayde Wisdom scored a terrific goal in the third period to finally break through for Lehigh Valley but the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins otherwise largely carried the play en route to a 6-1 win at PPL Center in the preseason opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Justin Lee led the attack for the Baby Pens with a pair of goals in the third period. Logan Pietila had one goal and two assists for a three-point effort. Matt Quercia scored on a breakaway and also dropped the gloves with Lehigh Valley's Mason Primeau in a battle of big men in the third. The exhibition result could perhaps be viewed as a certain amount of revenge for the Penguins who dropped a playoff decision in overtime the last time they were at PPL Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was swept out of the playoffs last April on Jacob Gaucher's exciting series clincher.

But the good news for Lehigh Valley about this one is that it didn't count. And the Phantoms sat most of their regular lineup while a collection of tryout players and newcomers received a look and an opportunity.

"The first game is always ugly like that," said Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere. "But, for me, I'm looking more for the guys that don't quit, the guys that compete. There's a couple spots for depth on our team this year and I'm looking for guys who want to prove to me that they want to be here."

There were some bright spots in the game. Wisdom's dangle-riffic goal in the third period with some nice moves straight out of the penalty box was one. Mason Primeau's energy and physicality were noteworthy as well. He stood up to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tough guy Matt Quercia in the second period in a quick shoving match at the side of the net. And that eventually boiled over to the two big men dropping the gloves in the third period with the 6'6" Primeau and the 6'3" Quercia both connecting on a few swings.

Laperriere liked what he saw out of the nephew of former Flyers' captain Keith Primeau. Now it's Mason who brings the Primeau name back to the Flyers organization. The son of NHL veteran Wayne Primeau played for the Henderson (NV) Silver Knights the last three seasons.

"For me, the best forward out there was (Mason) Primeau," Laperriere said. "Not only because of his fight, he showed up for his teammate. But I felt like he had a strong game. He was strong on the puck and was winning his one-on-one battles. And that's really what I'm looking for. I don't really care about the ending. It's more about individuals is what I'm looking for and seeing if they compete and want to be here."

Not enough of those players were at their best to begin the game as the Penguins outshot the Phantoms 8-0 out of the gates. Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi's first appearance since joining from the San Jose Barracuda got off to a strong start with 11 consecutive saves while the Lehigh Valley skaters were finding their legs.

Matt Quercia converted on a breakaway with 2:32 left in the first period for a 1-0 lead and Jordan Martel rocked home a power-play one-timer with 24 seconds left in the first to make it 2-0. WBS outshot the hosts 15-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kept it up in the second period. Logan Pietila pounced on a turnover and converted on a rebound fading away to the right side of the cage while Makiniemi tried to scramble across. Just minutes later, it was Matt Koopman who appeared to score on a bank from behind the cage in the final seconds of the second period to make it 4-0.

Zayde Wisdom received a long stretch pass out of the box perfectly on the tape from Connor McMenamin and then cut to the slot from the right boards to earn an opening around his lone defender. Wisdom went to the backhand to convert through rookie goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov with a five-hole lamplighter midway through the third period that got the Phantoms on the board at 4-1.

A pair of goals on big blasts for Justin Lee would conclude the night including a power-play drive with just 40 seconds remaining to culminate the scoring.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot the Phantoms 38-13 in this preseason opening affair and went 2-for-5 on the power play.

Lehigh Valley is expected to have more of its regulars in the lineup for the next preseason game on Saturday night at PPL Center against the Hershey Bears. And the Phantoms will conclude the preseason on the road with a Sunday tilt at 3:05 in Wilkes-Barre and a chance to avenge this opening preseason setback.

Opening Night for the Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack featuring a Rally Towel giveaway for the first 5,000 fans presented by Service Electric.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 17:28 - WBS, M. Quercia (D. Jankowski, K. Howdeshell) (0-1)

1st 10:36 - WBS, J. Martel (S. Brickey, L. Pietila) (PP) (0-2)

2nd 15:22 - WBS, L. Pietila (Unassisted) (0-3)

2nd 19:08 - WBS, M. Koopman (L. Pietila, J. Martel) (0-4)

3rd 9:37 - LV, Z. Wisdom (C. McMenamin) (1-4)

3rd 13:11 - WBS, J. Lee (S. Houde, I. Belliveau) (1-5)

3rd 19:20 - WBS, J. Lee (I. Belliveau) (PP) (1-6)

Shots:

LV 13 - WBS 38

PP:

LV 0/2, WBS 2/5

Goaltenders:

LV - E. Makiniemi (L) (33/38)

WBS - S. Murashov (W) (12/13)

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 5 - Home Preseason Game - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears

Sunday, October 6 (3:05) - Away Preseason Game - Phantoms at WBS Penguins

Saturday, October 12 - Opening Night! - Phantoms vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Rally Towels

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

