Bakich Released from PTO

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reduced its 2024 Training Camp roster to 27 players (16 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders) with the below roster move.

Released from PTO

Solag Bakich

