Keith Kinkaid Joins Checkers on AHL Deal

October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are adding a veteran presence to their goalie group, inking Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Kinkaid, 35, is heading into his 14th pro season having split his career between the AHL and NHL. In the AHL he is 116-98-29 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage, while at the NHL level he is 70-58-21 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Kinkaid - who appeared in four games for the Checkers during the 2019-20 season before it was halted due to Covid - logged 24 games for the Chicago Wolves last season.

The Checkers are currently in the midst of their training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, with the 2024-25 season officially kicking off on Oct. 12 in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

