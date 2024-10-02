Canucks Announce 2024 AHL Training Camp Roster
October 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's initial training camp roster. The 35-man roster includes 22 forwards, 10 defencemen and 3 goaltenders.
The 2024 Training Camp Roster features eight former Vancouver Canucks draft picks. In addition; 14 players were signed as free agents to AHL contracts, eight players were signed as free agents to NHL contracts by the Vancouver Canucks, and two players were acquired via trade by the Vancouver Canucks. The club also announced that forwards Davis Codd and Mark Cheremeta will both be participating under AHL Training Camp try-out agreements.
Sixteen (16) players from the roster appeared in at least one game with the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2023-24 AHL regular season and/or postseason.
Training camp will be held from October 2-5 at Abbotsford Centre, and will conclude with a full-team scrimmage on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. Ice sessions from October 2-4 are expected to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. each day. All ice sessions, as well as the scrimmage, are open to the public with doors opening at 10 a.m. each day.
2024 Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp Roster
Three (3) goaltenders, 2023-24 team(s): Jonathan Lemieux (Kalamazoo - ECHL), Nikita Tolopilo (Abbotsford - AHL), Ty Young (Prince George - WHL)
Ten (10) defencemen, 2023-24 team(s): Layton Ahac (Henderson - AHL), Joe Arntsen (Lethbridge - WHL), Zach Berzolla (Hartford - AHL, Cincinnati - ECHL, Florida - ECHL), Guillaume Brisebois (Abbotsford - AHL), Christian Felton (Merrimack - HEA), Kirill Kudryavtsev (Soo - OHL), Cole McWard (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Elias Pettersson (Abbotsford - AHL, Örebro - SHL, Västerås - Allsvenskan, Örebro J20 - Swe-Jr.), Christian Wolanin (Abbotsford - AHL), Jett Woo (Abbotsford - AHL)
Twenty-two (22) forwards, 2023-24 team(s): Ben Berard (Texas - AHL), Sammy Blais (St. Louis - NHL), Josh Bloom (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL, Saginaw - OHL), Mark Cheremeta (Sacred Heart - AHA), Davis Codd (Tulsa - ECHL), Phillip Di Giuseppe (Vancouver - NHL), Ty Glover (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL), Dino Kambeitz (Bakersfield - AHL), Linus Karlsson (Vancouver - NHL, Abbotsford - AHL), Danila Klimovich (Abbotsford - AHL), Lee Lapid (Cincinnati - ECHL, SaiPa - Liiga), Jonathan Lekkerimäki (Abbotsford - AHL, Örebro - SHL), Jermaine Loewen (Abbotsford - AHL), Ty Mueller (Nebraska Omaha - NCHC), Tristen Nielsen (Abbotsford - AHL), Zach Okabe (Cleveland - AHL, St. Cloud State - NCHC), Max Sasson (Abbotsford - AHL), Nate Smith (Tucson - AHL), John Stevens (Abbotsford - AHL), Carsen Twarynski (Bridgeport - AHL, Vienna - ICEHL), Cooper Walker (Abbotsford - AHL, Kalamazoo - ECHL), Chase Wouters (Abbotsford - AHL)
