Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season

October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars celebrate along the bench

(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Watkins) Texas Stars celebrate along the bench(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Watkins)

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season.

For the second straight year and tenth time in franchise history, the Stars will open the season on home ice. Texas welcomes the Colorado Eagles to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7:00 p.m. Friday and the two teams will complete Opening Weekend with a rematch Saturday. Fans can take advantage of a Texas Stars magnet schedule giveaway both nights. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Click here to view the full roster

Forwards (15):

Oskar Back, Riley Barber, Matej Blumel, Mavrik Bourque, Riley Damiani, Ryan Dmowski, Justin Ducharme, Rhett Gardner, Fredrik Karlstrom, Tanner Kero, Curtis McKenzie, Fredrik Olofsson, Antonio Stranges, Marian Studenic, Riley Tufte

Defensemen (8):

Will Butcher, Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Thomas Harley, Michael Karow, Alexander Petrovic, Jerad Rosburg, Ryan Shea

Goaltenders (3):

Anton Khudobin, Matt Murray, Adam Scheel

BY COUNTRY

USA: 13, Canada: 7, Sweden: 3, Czech Republic: 1, Kazakhstan: 1, Slovakia: 1

EXPERIENCE

Texas' 2022-23 opening night roster has a combined 3,043 regular-season games of AHL experience and 1,047 games of NHL experience. The 23 skaters comprise 2,788 of those AHL games, having a combined 1,493 points (569-924=1,493).

The three goaltenders have a combined record of 117-96-25 in 255 career AHL games.

Captain Curtis McKenzie is the most experienced player on the team with 453 career regular-season AHL games played. His 552 professional games (including 99 NHL games) is three more than Alexander Petrovic's 549. Petrovic has appeared in 286 regular-season AHL games and 263 NHL games. Defenseman Will Butcher has the most NHL experience, having played 275 regular-season games. His first game for Texas will also be his first in the AHL.

Czech forward Matej Blumel is the only skater other than Butcher without an AHL game entering the season. Blumel is one of five rookies on the roster, including goaltender Matt Murray (six games last season), defenseman Michael Karow (13 games last season), and forwards Mavrik Bourque (six games in 2020-21) and Antonio Stranges (nine games in 2020-21).

SIZE

Average Height: 73 inches - 6'1", Tallest: Tufte (78 inches - 6'6"), Shortest: Bourque, Butcher (70 inches - 5'10")

Average Weight: 196 pounds, Heaviest: Tufte (220 pounds); Lightest: Damiani (170 pounds)

Average Age: 24.9, Oldest: Khudobin (36), Youngest: Bourque, Stranges (20)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.