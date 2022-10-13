Blue Jackets Recall Kent Johnson, Assign Jet Greaves to Monsters

October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday the Columbus Blue Jackets recalled forward Kent Johnson from the Monsters and assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland.

During his first professional season in 2021-22, Greaves went 12-12-3 with one shutout, a 2.84 goals-against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (S%) in 29 appearances for the Monsters and posted a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In nine appearances for the Blue Jackets last season, Johnson tallied 0-3-3 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating and added 8-29-37 with six penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 32 appearances for the University of Michigan.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 21, went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 appearances for the OHL's Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the OHL's 2018-19 First All-Rookie Team.

A 6'1", 167 lb. left-shooting native of Port Moody, BC, Johnson, 19, was selected by Columbus in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 17-47-64 with ten penalty minutes and a +41 rating in 58 career NCAA appearances for Michigan spanning two seasons from 2020-22. Johnson helped the Wolverines claim the 2021-22 Big Ten Tournament Championship and was named to the 2020-21 Big Ten All-Rookie Team.

In 111 appearances for the BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20, Johnson supplied 61-86-147 with 40 penalty minutes and an even rating. In 2019-20, Johnson was named to the BCHL's First All-Star Team, claimed the Brett Hull Trophy as the BCHL's Top Scorer, the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as BCHL MVP and the Bob Fenton Trophy as the BCHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player. Johnson was also named to the 2018-19 BCHL All-Rookie Team. Johnson helped Team Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the Silver Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship, and represented Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.