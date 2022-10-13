Reign Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced a 27-player roster for opening night, which features 16 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
Forwards (16): Lias Andersson, Martin Chromiak, Jacob Doty, Aidan Dudas, Samuel Fagemo, Samuel Helenius, Brett Kemp, Rasmus Kupari, Andre Lee, Tyler Madden, Alan Quine, Akil Thomas, Nate Thompson, T.J. Tynan, Austin Wagner, Taylor Ward
Defensemen (9): Frederic Allard, Tobie Bisson, Tobias Bjornfot, Cameron Gaunce, Helge Grans, Tyler Inamoto, Jacob Moverare, Kim Nousiainen, Jordan Spence
Goaltenders (2): Pheonix Copley, Matt Villalta
The Reign open their 15th Anniversary Season tomorrow, Oct. 14, at home against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and the Reign Broadcast Network.
