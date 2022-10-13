Admirals Set 22-23 TV Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will air seven games during the 2022-23 on My24 in Southeast Wisconsin beginning with the team's home opener on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

Aaron Sims will serve as the lead broadcaster on all TV games and he will be joined by Admirals Legend Mark Van Guilder as a color analyst. With Sims on the TV side, veteran broadcaster Matt Menzl will do the play-by-play work on the radio side for the team. This is the third season that the Ads have aired games on My24.

"We are once again thrilled to partner with My24 to bring our games to local TV here in southeastern Wisconsin," said Greenberg. "Having our games on TV is a great way to spread the Admirals brand and to introduce people to the excitement of Admirals hockey."

2022-23 Admirals TV Schedule

October 22, 6 pm vs Manitoba

November 11, 7 pm vs Iowa

December 17, 6 pm vs Toronto

January 27, 7 pm vs Rockford

February 18, 6 pm vs Texas

March 10, 7 pm vs Tucson

April 14, 7 pm vs Chicago

The Admirals begin the regular season on Saturday night in Chicago against the Wolves and will kick-off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

Individual tickets are now on sale via milwaukeeadmirals.com or at the Admirals Office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets and other benefits. For group information please call the Admirals Office at (414) 227-0550.

