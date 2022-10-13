Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Ben Harpur to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager and New York Rangers Assistant General Manager Ryan Martin today announced that the club has signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, the club has released defenseman Tim Theocharidis from his Training Camp tryout.

Harpur, 27, joins the Wolf Pack after splitting the 2021-22 season between the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals. With the Predators, Harpur appeared in 19 games and registered an assist. While with the Admirals, Harpur skated in six games and recorded five penalty minutes.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario, has dressed in 176 career AHL games, scoring 56 points (7 g, 49 a) with the Admirals, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, and Binghamton Senators. Harpur also served as an Alternate Captain for the Binghamton Senators during the 2017-18 season.

Selected in the fourth round, 108th overall, by the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Harpur has appeared in 156 career NHL games with the Senators and Predators, scoring 15 points (1 g, 14 a). He scored his first NHL goal on December 1st, 2018, against the San Jose Sharks.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season tomorrow night when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

