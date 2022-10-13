Bridgeport Islanders Announce Season-Opening Roster

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's season-opening roster for its 22nd AHL campaign. The roster is comprised of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Bridgeport begins the regular season against the Providence Bruins tonight at 7:05 p.m. inside Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Of the 25 players on the initial roster, 19 have previously worn Bridgeport's jersey in at least one regular-season game. The roster also includes 17 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders and three former first-round draft picks: Cory Schneider (2004, Vancouver), Dennis Cholowski (2016, Detroit) and Simon Holmstrom (2019, Islanders).

The roster features 4,647 games of AHL experience and 1,090 games of NHL experience (11 players).

Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.

Forwards (15)

10 Kyle MacLean

11 Hudson Fasching

12 Otto Koivula

14 Andy Andreoff

15 Simon Holmstrom

16 Aatu Raty

17 Ruslan Iskhakov

18 Erik Brown

21 Cole Bardreau

25 Chris Terry

28 William Dufour

29 Arnaud Durandeau

32 Jimmy Lambert

36 Jeff Kubiak

38 Paul Thompson

Defensemen (8)

2 Seth Helgeson

3 Samuel Bolduc

4 Dennis Cholowski

6 Vincent Sevigny

7 Grant Hutton

8 Paul LaDue

27 Parker Wotherspoon

44 Ryan MacKinnon

Goaltenders (2)

1 Jakub Skarek

35 Cory Schneider

