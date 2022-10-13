Bridgeport Islanders Announce Season-Opening Roster
October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's season-opening roster for its 22nd AHL campaign. The roster is comprised of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
Bridgeport begins the regular season against the Providence Bruins tonight at 7:05 p.m. inside Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Of the 25 players on the initial roster, 19 have previously worn Bridgeport's jersey in at least one regular-season game. The roster also includes 17 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders and three former first-round draft picks: Cory Schneider (2004, Vancouver), Dennis Cholowski (2016, Detroit) and Simon Holmstrom (2019, Islanders).
The roster features 4,647 games of AHL experience and 1,090 games of NHL experience (11 players).
Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.
Forwards (15)
10 Kyle MacLean
11 Hudson Fasching
12 Otto Koivula
14 Andy Andreoff
15 Simon Holmstrom
16 Aatu Raty
17 Ruslan Iskhakov
18 Erik Brown
21 Cole Bardreau
25 Chris Terry
28 William Dufour
29 Arnaud Durandeau
32 Jimmy Lambert
36 Jeff Kubiak
38 Paul Thompson
Defensemen (8)
2 Seth Helgeson
3 Samuel Bolduc
4 Dennis Cholowski
6 Vincent Sevigny
7 Grant Hutton
8 Paul LaDue
27 Parker Wotherspoon
44 Ryan MacKinnon
Goaltenders (2)
1 Jakub Skarek
35 Cory Schneider
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2022
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Season-Opening Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens Announce Pair of Signings Ahead of 2022-23 Season Opener - Belleville Senators
- Abbotsford Canucks at Ontario Reign & Bakersfield Condors Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Set Sail on 2022-23 AHL Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Set 22-23 TV Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Adam Cracknell Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Assigns Motte to Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Ben Harpur to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wouters Named First Captain in Abbotsford Canucks Franchise History - Abbotsford Canucks
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce Broadcast Partners for Inaugural Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Providence Bruins Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season - Texas Stars
- Dalpe, Heponiemi, Nash Named 2022-23 Captains - Charlotte Checkers
- 22-23 Season Preview - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Unveil Team Is Everything Campaign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Rockford IceHogs Assign Wells and Perrott to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Kent Johnson, Assign Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.