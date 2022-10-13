San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves
October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL) from San Diego by Anaheim (NHL):
Max Golod - LW
Loaned to Tulsa:
Evan Weinger - RW
