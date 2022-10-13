Save the USFL Video Archive

San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release


SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL) from San Diego by Anaheim (NHL):

Max Golod - LW

Loaned to Tulsa:

Evan Weinger - RW

