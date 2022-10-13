Dalpe, Heponiemi, Nash Named 2022-23 Captains

October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of tomorrow's opening night, Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear has made his decision regarding his team's captains.

Zac Dalpe will return as team captain, with Aleksi Heponiemi and Riley Nash serving as the alternate captains.

"It's a no-brainer for me," said Kinnear. "They're all great leaders, they're invested. They'll do whatever it takes to get the job done and they lead by example. We're excited to have those guys."

This marks Dalpe's second season wearing the C for Charlotte, as well as the second season that Heponiemi will be sporting an A. Nash, who previously played for Kinnear and the Checkers from 2010 to 2013, brings over 600 NHL games with him to the leadership group.

"Hepo and Dalps did it last year and you saw what a great group it was," said Kinnear. "Nash has been in the NHL and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs many times, so we're lucky to have him. He's going to help lead the group."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.