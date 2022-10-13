Rockford IceHogs Assign Wells and Perrott to Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced the following players have been assigned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL:

Defenseman Andrew Perrott (pictured)andgoaltender Dylan Wells.

The current training camp roster has 24 players, including 15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogs Opening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

