San Diego Gulls Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster
October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club's season-opening roster for the 2022-23 season. San Diego's 23-man roster includes 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
The roster consists of nine Anaheim Ducks draft picks: Lukas Dostal (85th overall in 2018), Hunter Drew (178th overall in 2018), Olle Eriksson-Ek (153rd overall in 2017), Brent Gates Jr. (80th overall in 2015), Benoit Olivier-Groulx (23rd overall in 2018), Josh Lopina (98th overall in 2021), Blake McLaughlin (79th overall in 2018), Jacob Perreault (27th overall in 2020), and Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019).
How the Gulls roster was built:
Returning players from 2021-22 (15)
Axel Andersson - D (acquired by Anaheim from Boston with David Backes and a 2020 first-round pick for Ondrej Kase, Feb. 21, 2020)
Nikolas Brouillard - D (signed as a free agent, Oct. 13, 2022)
Lukas Dostal - G (drafted by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft)
Hunter Drew - RW (drafted by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft)
Olle Eriksson Ek - G (drafted by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft)
Brent Gates Jr. - C (signed as a free agent, Oct. 13, 2022)
Benoit Olivier-Groulx - C (drafted by Anaheim in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
Drew Helleson- D (acquired from Colorado with 2nd-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in exchange for Josh Manson, Mar. 15, 2022)
Bryce Kindopp - RW (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, Mar. 2, 2020)
Josh Lopina - C (drafted by Anaheim in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft)
Blake McLaughlin - LW (drafted by Anaheim in the third round (79th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft)
Logan Nijhoff - LW (signed as a free agent, Aug. 9, 2022)
Danny O'Regan - C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 29, 2021)
Jacob Perreault- RW (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft)
Brayden Tracey - LW (drafted by Anaheim in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft)
Acquired in the offseason (8)
Chase De Leo - LW (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 14, 2022)
Glenn Gawdin- C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 14, 2022)
Josh Healey - D (signed as a free agent, Oct. 13, 2022)
Olli Juolevi - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 27, 2022)
Justin Kirkland- C (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 14, 2022)
Dmitry Osipov - RW (signed as a free agent, Oct. 13, 2022)
Luka Profaca - D (signed as a free agent, Oct. 12, 2022)
Austin Strand - D (signed by Anaheim as a free agent, July 14, 2022)
The Gulls will open their 2022-23 regular season Saturday, Oct. 14 at Grand Rapids (4 p.m. PT), with the club's Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Ontario (7 p.m. PT).
