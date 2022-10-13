Providence Bruins Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster
October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 13, the Opening Day Roster for the Providence Bruins.
ROSTER
Forwards: Joseph Abate, Samuel Asselin, John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, James Greenway, Curtis Hall, Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Chris Wagner
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Victor Berglund, Michael Callahan, Connor Carrick, Josiah Didier, Dan Renouf, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissman, Nick Wolff
Goaltenders: Keith Kinkaid, Kyle Keyser
OPENING NIGHT
The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Opening Night, October 14, at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
