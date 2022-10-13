Providence Bruins Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster

October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 13, the Opening Day Roster for the Providence Bruins.

ROSTER

Forwards: Joseph Abate, Samuel Asselin, John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, James Greenway, Curtis Hall, Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Chris Wagner

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Victor Berglund, Michael Callahan, Connor Carrick, Josiah Didier, Dan Renouf, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissman, Nick Wolff

Goaltenders: Keith Kinkaid, Kyle Keyser

OPENING NIGHT

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Opening Night, October 14, at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.