Belleville Sens Announce Pair of Signings Ahead of 2022-23 Season Opener
October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing the signing of defenceman Zachary Massicotte to a two-way American Hockey League contract for the upcoming season, as well as the signing of forward Cedric Paré to a professional tryout offer.
Massicotte, 21, spent the past four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, splitting time between the Rimouski Oceanic and Shawinigan Cataractes, posting 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists) and a plus-43 rating over 220 career games. The Shawinigan, Quebec native helped his hometown junior team to a QMJHL championship last season and skated with the Senators at the 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York, this summer. He signs his AHL deal after being invited to training camp on an amateur tryout.
Paré, 23, skated in 41 games with the Belleville Sens last season, registering 10 points (four goals, six assists). Prior to his time in Belleville, he played 67 games with the ECHL Utah Grizzlies in 2020-21, which followed a four-year QMJHL career with Saint John and Rimouski, winning a Quebec league title with the Sea Dogs in 2016-17.
The Belleville Sens begin the 2022-23 American Hockey League season on Friday October 14, 2022, against the Rocket in Laval, Quebec. The Sens return home to CAA Arena on Saturday October 15, 2022, also against Laval.
Tickets for all Belleville Sens regular season and preseason games are now available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with CAA Arena Box Office hours to be released ahead of the start of the regular season.
