Iowa Assigns Motte to Heartlanders
October 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned goaltender C.J. Motte to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2022
- Iowa Assigns Motte to Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Ben Harpur to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wouters Named First Captain in Abbotsford Canucks Franchise History - Abbotsford Canucks
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce Broadcast Partners for Inaugural Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Providence Bruins Announce 2022-23 Opening Day Roster - Providence Bruins
- Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 Season - Texas Stars
- Dalpe, Heponiemi, Nash Named 2022-23 Captains - Charlotte Checkers
- 22-23 Season Preview - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Unveil Team Is Everything Campaign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Monsters
- Rockford IceHogs Assign Wells and Perrott to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Kent Johnson, Assign Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.