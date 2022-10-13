Roadrunners Unveil Team Is Everything Campaign

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today an all-encompassing message to Southern Arizona that TEAM IS EVERYTHING.

TEAM IS EVERYTHING embraces coming together as a COMMUNITY, FAMILY, FANBASE, TEAM and ORGANIZATION to achieve success on the ice and off the ice to reach all goals.

Other components of the Roadrunners "EVERYTHING" campaign include: LEADERSHIP, FUN, the GAME and MORE. EVERYTHING IS EVERYTHING.

"EVERYTHING we strive for matters and it takes EVERYONE," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "In our community, winning games, winning a championship and taking care of each other means EVERYTHING to us and to Southern Arizona. Our FANS are EVERYTHING to us and we look forward to showing, all-season long, just how special and significant they are!"

Throughout the season, fans sharing the hashtag #TeamIsEverything520 on social media will have a chance to be randomly selected to win select Roadrunners experiences including glass seats, signed team memorabilia, lunch with the coach, partner gift cards and more.

This Weekend

The Roadrunners open the regular season in Henderson, Nevada against the Silver Knights Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. from The Dollar Loan Center. All fans can watch on AHLtv in the Weekend Freeview by creating a free account at WatchTheAHL.com. All games will also be broadcast on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app with Roadrunners Warm-Up beginning coverage 15 minutes prior to face-off.

Opening Weekend Is Coming

Opening Night on Saturday, October 22 presented by the Arizona Daily Star will feature a Food Drive for Impact of Southern Arizona, as well as a Rally Towel giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, presented by Williams and Associates. Sunday's 4 p.m. contest will be the first of several Family Days on Tucson's home schedule, with four-person family packs available for purchase HERE. Fans can also participate in a Pre-Game Trick or Treat courtesy of Raytheon, and even take the ice after the Roadrunners for a Post-Game Open Skate.

ROADRUNNERS TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW!

Full season memberships with the best pricing and most benefits for the 2022-23 season are on sale now Full Season Memberships start as low as $13.50 per-game. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/MembersOnly for more information.

The Roadrunners Flex Club features Universal Voucher Packs of: 10, 20 or 30 that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game and feature nearly 25-percent savings off of Single Game Box Office Pricing. Visit TucsonRoadrunners/Club for more information.

Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets with game experience and hospitality packages available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

In addition, full Roadrunners Loge Box and other Hospitality Options for parties of four people or more are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Luxury.

