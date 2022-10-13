Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in partnership with 680 CJOB, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

All 72 Manitoba Moose regular season games will stream at CJOB.com/sports or MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE. Fans can also listen through the new Winnipeg Jets App. Daniel Fink returns for his fourth season as the play-by-play voice of the Moose. Broadcasts begin 15 minutes prior to puck drop and games will be followed by a post-game show to wrap up the action.

In addition to the online feed, 680 CJOB will also broadcast 12 Moose games. Coverage on 680 CJOB begins just before the puck drops. The games featured this season include:

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 26 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 18 vs. Belleville (2 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 30 vs. Abbotsford (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Abbotsford (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Belleville (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 14 at Belleville (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 4 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

Sunday, March 5 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.)

Saturday, March 18 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1 vs. Abbotsford (2 p.m.)

*All times central

680 CJOB's coverage of the Moose heads inside Canada Life Centre on five nights when the CJOB Sports Show broadcasts live from the concourse. Hosted by Christian Aumell, the CJOB Sports Show airs weeknights starting at 6:30 p.m. and broadcasts live from Canada Life Centre on:

Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. Toronto

Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Iowa

Friday, March 24 vs. Rockford

Friday, April 6 vs. Grand Rapids

The Moose open the 2022-23 Regular Season on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Canada Life Centre against the Rockford IceHogs. Listen to the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or the new Winnipeg Jets App.

Tickets for Saturday's Home Opener presented by Canada Life are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

