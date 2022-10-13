Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022-23 TV and Radio Broadcast Schedules

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the team's television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2022-23 American Hockey League season. Bally Sports Great Lakes will once again serve as the Monsters' exclusive television home, broadcasting ten Monsters home games this year from November 5th to March 16th, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. From a radio perspective, all 72 Monsters regular-season games, home and away, along with all potential playoff action, will be presented live on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler and the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, all Monsters games can be viewed live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV.

"We are proud to once again join with Bally Sports Great Lakes and FOX Sports 1350 AM The Gambler to provide Monsters fans

with total access to their team this season," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Thursday. "We are excited to continue to offer our fans a dedicated TV home on Bally Sports Great Lakes through our telecasts and 'Monsters OT,' alongside our flagship radio home, The Gambler...We look forward to showcasing some of the NHL's top prospects and our state-of-the-art home, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, on our broadcasts and we're thrilled to do so in partnership with Bally Sports and the iHeartRadio family."

The Monsters' 2022-23 Bally Sports Great Lakes TV schedule is listed below:

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME PROMOTION

Saturday November 5, 2022 Chicago Wolves 7:00 pm EST Salute to Service

Saturday December 3, 2022 Rochester Americans 7:00 pm EST Grow the Game Night

Sunday December 18, 2022 Laval Rocket 6:00 pm EST Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday December 31, 2022 Charlotte Checkers 12:30 pm EST New Year's Celebration

Saturday January 28, 2023 Laval Rocket 7:00 pm EST Cleveland Rocks Night

Friday February 3, 2023 Chicago Wolves 7:00 pm EST Lumberjacks Weekend

Saturday February 11, 2023 Belleville Senators 1:00 pm EST Kid Nation Takeover

Friday February 24, 2023 Utica Comets 7:00 pm EST Recycling Night

Thursday March 16, 2023 Grand Rapids Griffins 7:00 pm EST TBD

* 10th game to be announced at a later date *

Returning for his eighth season as the TV and radio 'Voice of the Monsters' is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, recipient of the 2020-21 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for outstanding media coverage of the AHL. Providing color commentary on all telecasts this season will be former Monsters goaltender and Columbus Blue Jackets Goaltending Development Coach Brad Thiessen and Monsters Sr. VP of Operations/Team Services, Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander. Longtime Northeast Ohio sports voice Kenny Roda also returns as host and rink-side reporter for all Monsters telecasts in 2022-23.

AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the entire 2022-23 regular season. Team passes start at just $44.99 (USD). More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses HockeyTech's leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform. Fans can visit AHLTV.com now to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subsrciptions for the 2022-23 season.

All games on Bally Sports Great Lakes will stream on the Bally Sports App and on ballysports.com when a viewer authenticates through their pay-tv service. All games on Bally Sports Great Lakes will also be available on Bally Sports+, the all-new standalone streaming subscription service from Bally Sports. Visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.

