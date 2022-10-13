Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce Broadcast Partners for Inaugural Season

We are proud to announce the broadcast partners for the inaugural season which will kick-off on Sunday, October 16 in Calgary.

Alpha Media will serve as the primary radio partner with 106.9 FM The Eagle as the flagship home for Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey on the radio as well as streaming online via theeagle1069.com, including pre-game, post-game, and intermission coverage of all 72 contests.

"As the preeminentâ¯media company in the Coachella Valley, Alpha Media is honored and privilegedâ¯to be chosen as the radio home for Firebirds hockey.â¯ We look forward to bringing Firebirds hockey to all hockey fans across the Coachella Valley on the Flagship station 106.9 The Eagle," stated David Nola, General Sales Manager/National Sales Manager-Alpha Media Palm Springs.

In addition, KESQ News Channel 3 will be the exclusive local television broadcast partner for the Firebirds showcasing 10 games from Acrisure Arena across three networks, including KESQ News Channel 3, Fox 11 and CW5. Dates for local broadcast of games are:

December 18 vs. Tucson Roadrunners 6pm on FOX (Home Opening Game)

January 7 vs. San Jose Barracuda 6pm on CW (Pride Weekend)

January 16 vs. Tucson Roadrunners 3pm on FOX

February 3 vs. San Diego Seagulls 7pm on ABC

February 18 vs. Bakersfield Condors 6pm on CW (Hometown Hero)

March 11 vs. Texas Stars 6pm on CW (Military Appreciation)

March 25 vs. Henderson Silver Knights 6pm on FOX

April 1 vs. Colorado Eagles 6pm on CW (Kraken Night)

April 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors 6pm on FOX (Fan Appreciation)

April 9 vs. Henderson Silver Knights on CW

"We are thrilled to be the lead TV broadcast partner of the Coachella Valley Firebirds," said Jerry Upham, General Manager of KESQ News Channel 3 and the other stations of the Gulf California Broadcast Company. "In addition to being the exclusive home for ten local games across our group of stations, we are excited to provide exclusive content that will keep fans updated on the team."

Evan Pivnick, the voice of the Firebirds, will provide play-by-play duties for all games with his call broadcast across TV and radio outlets including AHLtv and the Firebirds team app. Gino LaMont and Grant Fuhr will handle pre-game, intermission, and post-game panel duties. In addition, LaMont will serve as the primary host for the Firebirds weekly show which will debut on the team's YouTube channel and other digital platforms on October 20.

Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area.

Seattle Games

Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

