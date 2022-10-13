San Diego Gulls Sign Gates Jr., Osipov, Brouillard and Healey to Contracts

SAN DIEGO -The San Diego Gulls announced todayâ¯that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed center Brent Gates Jr., right wing Dmitry Osipov and defensemen Josh Healey and Nikolas Brouillard to standard player contracts (SPC).

Gates Jr., 25 (8/12/97), has recorded 19-20=39 points with 27 penalty minutes (PIM) and a -4 rating in 85 AHL games between San Diego and the Rochester Americans from 2018-22.

The 6-1, 200-pound forward spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Gulls, establishing AHL career highs in goals (12), assists (11), points (23), games played (45), game-winning goals (2), power-play goals (2), PIM (19) and shots (71). Gates Jr. also registered his first career Calder Cup Playoffs goal (1-0=1) in two postseason contests with the Gulls in 2021-22.

Originally selected by Anaheim in the third round (80th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gates Jr. also registered 27-42=69 points with 73 PIM with a -3 rating in 82 ECHL games with the Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilers from 2019-22. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gates Jr. scored 42-43... points with a +14 rating and 61 PIM in 148 games over four seasons at Minnesota (2015-19), helping the Gophers win two-straight Big Ten regular-season championships in 2016 and 2017.

Osipov, 26 (10/4/96), has collected 6-9=15 points with 180 PIM and a -20 rating in 114 AHL games between the Rockford Icehogs and the Chicago Wolves from 2017-22. The 6-3, 234-pound earned 3-2=5 points in 45 games with Rockford during the 2021-22 season, setting career highs in goals, games played and penalty minutes (83). Osipov also made his Calder Cup debut in 2021-22, going scoreless with two PIM in three Calder Cup Playoffs games with Rockford. Osipov registered 6-22( points and 97 PIM with a -18 rating in 123 ECHL games with Indy and the Quad City Mallards from 2017-21. The native of Moscow, Russia also posted 8-33=41 points in 270 Western Hockey League (WHL) games between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Vancouver Giants from 2013-17.

Brouillard, 27 (2/7/95), completed the 2021-22 season with San Diego, recording 13-26=39 points to establish career highs in goals, assists and scoring to rank tied for first among AHL defensemen in goals and 14th in points. The 5-11, 168-pound blueliner also led San Diego in assists and finished second on the team in scoring, while leading Gulls defensemen in goals, assists, points and shots.

A native of St. Hilaire, Quebec, Brouillard spent three seasons at McGill University of the Ontario University Athletics East Division (U Sports) from 2017-20, earning 22-27=49 points with 103 PIM in 57 career games. Following the 2019-20 campaign, Brouillard was named U Sports Defenseman of the Year and was named U Sports All-Canadian First Team after ranking second on his team in points (23) and third in assists (16).

Healey, 28 (7/12/94), recorded 4-28=32 points in 227 AHL games between the Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago, and the Stockton Heat from 2016-22. The 6-0, 206-pound defenseman registered 1-7=8 points in 57 AHL games with the Admiralsin 2021-22, leading the club with a +20 rating and all team blueliners with 89 PIM. Healey also made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut in 2021-22, appearing in six postseason contests with Milwaukee. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Healey collected 12-48=60 points in 133 NCAA games with Ohio State University from 2012-16. Healey was also named to the NCAA Big Ten First All-Star Team in 2015-16 and to the Big Ten Second All-Star Team in 2016-17.

