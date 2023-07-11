Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 15th Anniversary Season
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the team's 2023-24 Home Opener today. The Stars will host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to open the club's 15th anniversary season.
The Stars' complete schedule for the 2023-24 season will be announced Wednesday.
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package.
Individual game tickets will go on sale and a complete promotional calendar will be revealed at a later date.
Texas has won 10 of their 14 home openers in franchise history and completed the 2022-23 season with a 40-20-9-3 overall record, culminating in the team's third division championship and ninth playoff appearance. The upcoming home opener will be the Stars' 507th regular season game played on home ice, with the team holding an all-time record of 276-164-39-27 in Cedar Park.
