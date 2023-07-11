Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 13 against Bridgeport
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Bridgeport Islanders in its 2023-24 Home Opener, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, on Friday, Oct. 13 at The Blue Cross Arena.
The 2023-24 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 68th in the American Hockey League and 42nd as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.
The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 12.
Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2023
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 15th Anniversary Season - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Home Openers - AHL
- Belleville Sens to Face Laval Rocket in 2023-24 Home Opener Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Host Eagles for 2023-24 Home Opener - Calgary Wranglers
- Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 21 - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Announce Home Opener for 2023-2024 Season against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Bridgeport Islanders to Face Utica Comets in 2023-24 Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs 2023-24 Home Opener Set for October 21 vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Save the Date: Bears 2023-24 Home Opener Is October 14 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 13 against Bridgeport - Rochester Americans
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Announce Date of 2023-24 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 20th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners to Host Opening Night against Coachella Valley on October 21 - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Home Openers - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Host Wolf Pack for Opening Night Saturday, October 14 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Unveil 30th Season Logo - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Bring in Defenseman Josh Maniscalco on AHL Contract for 2023-24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Ink Austin Rueschhoff for 2023-24 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 13 against Bridgeport
- Paetsch, Prospal Named Amerks Assistant Coaches
- Amerks Sign Slaggert to One-Year Contract
- Jobst, Warren and Houser Return on One-Year Deals
- Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Set for Friday, October 13