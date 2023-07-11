Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 13 against Bridgeport

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Bridgeport Islanders in its 2023-24 Home Opener, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, on Friday, Oct. 13 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The 2023-24 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 68th in the American Hockey League and 42nd as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 12.

Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

