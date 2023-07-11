Comets Announce Home Opener for 2023-2024 Season against Crunch

Utica, NY- The Utica Comets announced today the home opener for upcoming 2023-2024 season which will take place on Friday, October 13th against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM. It will also be the team's season opener as the Comets drop the puck for their 11th season in franchise history. The game will take place inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Comets' in-state and division rival, Syracuse, who are the AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the 10 previous seasons, the Comets won six of their home openers including twice against the Crunch and are winners of their last four home openers. Twice in the franchise's history, they started the season at home with a record of 1-1. The lone victory at home to kick off the season was against the Rochester Americans and it began an AHL record breaking 13 game winning streak to start the year during the 2021-2022 campaign.

Single game tickets will be on sale soon. Fans can lock in their seats for five of the best games of the year, including the home opener, by visiting uticacomets.com/premierpack.

