Syracuse Crunch Unveil 30th Season Logo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to unveil the logo for the organization's 30th American Hockey League season.

The 30th season logo features the number 30 above a ribbon containing the words "Est. 1994" to commemorate the start of the franchise's first season in 1994-95. On top of the ribbon is the primary Crunch logo with "Syracuse Crunch" written out below. The 30th season logo uses the team's official color scheme.

In addition to the logo, the Crunch will announce additional events that will be part of the 30th season celebration at a later date.

Ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

