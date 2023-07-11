Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 20th
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today that the club will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center in the team's 2023-24 home opener.
It is the second time in the franchise's 27-year history that the Wolf Pack open the home portion of their schedule against the Penguins. The sides met in the Wolf Pack's home opener last year, on October 22nd.
The Wolf Pack and Penguins met six times during the 2022-23 season. The Wolf Pack won two of the three meetings at the XL Center and won four of the six overall meetings. The Wolf Pack collected a point in every matchup, posting an overall record of 4-0-1-1.
The full 2023-24 AHL regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 12th.
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
Single-game tickets will go on sale on a to-be-announced date later this summer. Stay tuned to www.hartfordwolfpack.com for more details regarding single-game tickets.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
