Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 20th

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today that the club will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center in the team's 2023-24 home opener.

It is the second time in the franchise's 27-year history that the Wolf Pack open the home portion of their schedule against the Penguins. The sides met in the Wolf Pack's home opener last year, on October 22nd.

The Wolf Pack and Penguins met six times during the 2022-23 season. The Wolf Pack won two of the three meetings at the XL Center and won four of the six overall meetings. The Wolf Pack collected a point in every matchup, posting an overall record of 4-0-1-1.

The full 2023-24 AHL regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 12th.

