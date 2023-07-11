IceHogs 2023-24 Home Opener Set for October 21 vs. Chicago
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team will play its first home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center in downtown Rockford. The 2023-24 season marks the 25th anniversary of IceHogs hockey in the Stateline and the 17th as an American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
The IceHogs skated to a 5-6-1-0 record against the Wolves last season, including a 3-3-0-0 mark at the BMO Center.
The rest of the IceHogs' 2023-24 regular season schedule will be announced Wednesday.
