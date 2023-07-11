Bridgeport Islanders to Face Utica Comets in 2023-24 Home Opener
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced their opponent for the 2023-24 home opener at Total Mortgage Arena will be the Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils). The Islanders and Comets will drop the puck at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21st for the first of 36 home games.
The American Hockey League plans to unveil the full, regular-season schedule for all 32 of its member clubs tomorrow.
Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 campaign are on sale now!
