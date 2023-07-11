Penguins Ink Austin Rueschhoff for 2023-24

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Austin Rueschhoff to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Rueschhoff, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 230 lbs., has amassed 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points in 134 AHL games. He started his career with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the abbreviated 2020-21 season, then led the team's rookies with 14 goals in 2021-22.

Last season, he was dealt by the New York Rangers to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 28, 2023 and joined the Predators' AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. Rueschhoff proceeded to generate five points (3G-2A) in 15 games for Milwaukee in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 25-year-old hails from Wentzville, Missouri and played three seasons of collegiate hockey at Western Michigan University. In 105 games with the Broncos, Rueschhoff produced 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points.

