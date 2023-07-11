Save the Date: Bears 2023-24 Home Opener Is October 14
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA - July 11, 2023) -The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club's home opener for the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, will take place versus the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Oct. 14 at GIANT Center. The puck drops on the club's 86th American Hockey League season at 7 p.m. that evening.
That night's proceedings will also include a pregame ceremony featuring the raising of Hershey's AHL-record 12th Calder Cup banner to the GIANT Center rafters. Further details about Hershey's Opening Night festivities will be announced later this summer.
The full 72-game schedule for the 2023-24 season is expected to be released on Wednesday, July 12.
Single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer.
The Hershey Bears are the 2023 Calder Cup Champions! The Bears will take the ice to defend the club's title starting in October, but you can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!
