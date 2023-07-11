Ottawa Senators Sign Goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $110,000 in the American Hockey League.

Mandolese, 22, spent playing time with the Senators, the team's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators and its ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans in 2022-23. He made his NHL debut on a night he made 46 saves (including five in overtime) in Ottawa's 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders on Feb. 14 in Elmont, N.Y. The performance tied for the fifth most saves in an NHL goaltending debut in league history.

"Kevin made some good strides last season," said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's a talented goaltender who gained confidence throughout the year, especially after experiencing his first taste of NHL action. His signing further strengthens what we feel is a deep pool of goaltending prospects in the organization. We'll look for him to take another step forward in the year ahead."

A native of Blainville, Que., Mandolese earned a 6-8-3 record over 17 games in Belleville last season. He also posted a record of 1-2-0 over three games with Ottawa and a season's best 5-1-0 mark over seven contests with Allen which also saw him register a 2.64 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He also appeared in nine of the Americans' 11 post-season games and notched his lone shutout of the season in Allen's 1-0 opening round Game 3 win at Kansas City on April 24.

Mandolese was the Senators sixth-round pick (157th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.