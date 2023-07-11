Roadrunners to Host Opening Night against Coachella Valley on October 21

July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Opening Night on Saturday, October 21 from Tucson Arena at 7 p.m.

The complete 2023-2024 regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday with Roadrunners Mascot Dusty being served a "12-Course Feast" to ceremoniously unveil the slate. The production will be unveiled on the team's website at TucsonRoadrunners.com and social media accounts that can be found by following @RoadrunnersAHL on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. CLICK HERE to view a sneak preview of Dusty's dinner.

Fans can secure their seats for Opening Night and the remaining 35 regular season home games by simply joining the Roadrunners Flex Club; with levels of 10, 20 or 30 vouchers that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game; resulting in significant savings when purchased in advance at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Club. Season Ticket Memberships for all 36 home games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. In addition to more savings, Season Ticket Memberships include: exclusive events with the team, unlimited ticket trade for any unused tickets that can be redeemed for any game, an annual gift, monthly payment options and more. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at http://tucsonroadrunners.com/Groups.

The matchup with the Firebirds, and the first of eight regular season meetings between the two teams, will be a rematch of April's first round playoff series between the AHL's Coyotes and the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken that went to a deciding game and was ultimately secured by the home team on their way to game seven of the Calder Cup Finals.

Entering their eighth year as a community partner to Southern Arizona, the Roadrunners play 36 regular season home games each season at Tucson Arena while calling the Old Pueblo home for 365 days a year; in which the team and Mascot Dusty look to be involved in and giving back to everything in our community. Since 2016, the team has drawn over 800,000 fans to Downtown Tucson while 51 players have also played for the Coyotes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.