IceHogs Bring in Defenseman Josh Maniscalco on AHL Contract for 2023-24

July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Defenseman Josh Maniscalco with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Rockford IceHogs) Defenseman Josh Maniscalco with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed defenseman Josh Maniscalco to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Maniscalco, 24, recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 27 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins while skating to a +4 rating last season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner also racked up 28 points (8G, 20A) in 31 ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers last season and represented Wheeling in the 2023 ECHL All-Star Game.

2021-22 marked Maniscalco's first full professional season, and the defenseman earned ECHL All-Rookie Team and ECHL Second All-Star Team honors after producing 53 points (17G, 36A) in 64 games with the Nailers. His production continued into the postseason where he tabbed seven points (3G, 4A) in 10 Kelly Cup Playoff contests. Maniscalco also appeared in two games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the season.

The Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania native played two collegiate seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Through those two campaigns, Maniscalco registered 52 points (15G, 37A) in 71 NCAA matches. Following his sophomore season at Arizona State, the defenseman signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League and played eight games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before the 2020-21 season concluded.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.