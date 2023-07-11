American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Home Openers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2023-24 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Calgary

Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Ontario

Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Laval

Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Utica

Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Sat., Oct. 28 vs. Colorado

Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Chicago Wolves - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Milwaukee

Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Syracuse

Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Bakersfield

Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Colorado

Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. San Jose

Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Belleville

Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Henderson

Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Abbotsford

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland

Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Calgary

Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Texas

Ontario Reign [LA] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. San Diego

Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Hartford

Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Bridgeport

Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Chicago

San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Ontario

San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Rockford

Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Hartford

Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport

Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Tucson

Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Rochester

Tucson Roadrunners [ARI] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Coachella Valley

Utica Comets [NJ] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Springfield

The complete 2023-24 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 12.

