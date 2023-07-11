American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Home Openers
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2023-24 season:
Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Calgary
Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Ontario
Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Laval
Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Utica
Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Sat., Oct. 28 vs. Colorado
Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Chicago Wolves - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Milwaukee
Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Syracuse
Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Bakersfield
Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Colorado
Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. San Jose
Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Belleville
Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Henderson
Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Abbotsford
Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland
Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Calgary
Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Texas
Ontario Reign [LA] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. San Diego
Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Hartford
Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Bridgeport
Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Chicago
San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Ontario
San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Rockford
Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Hartford
Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport
Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Tucson
Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Rochester
Tucson Roadrunners [ARI] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Coachella Valley
Utica Comets [NJ] - Fri., Oct. 13 vs. Syracuse
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 21 vs. Springfield
The complete 2023-24 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 12.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2023
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 15th Anniversary Season - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Home Openers - AHL
- Belleville Sens to Face Laval Rocket in 2023-24 Home Opener Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Host Eagles for 2023-24 Home Opener - Calgary Wranglers
- Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 21 - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Announce Home Opener for 2023-2024 Season against Crunch - Utica Comets
- Bridgeport Islanders to Face Utica Comets in 2023-24 Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs 2023-24 Home Opener Set for October 21 vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Save the Date: Bears 2023-24 Home Opener Is October 14 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks 2023-24 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 13 against Bridgeport - Rochester Americans
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Announce Date of 2023-24 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 20th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners to Host Opening Night against Coachella Valley on October 21 - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces 2023-24 Home Openers - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Host Wolf Pack for Opening Night Saturday, October 14 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Unveil 30th Season Logo - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Bring in Defenseman Josh Maniscalco on AHL Contract for 2023-24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Ink Austin Rueschhoff for 2023-24 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.