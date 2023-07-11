San Diego Gulls Announce 2023-24 Home Opener
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2023-24 season Home Opener presented by California Coast Credit Union will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 versus the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). The complete 2022-23 AHL schedule is set to be announced tomorrow, July 12.
Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2023-24 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting sandiegogulls.com/gullselite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.
