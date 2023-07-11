Penguins Announce Date of 2023-24 Home Opener

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

In the first home game of the team's 25th season in Northeast Pennsylvania, the Penguins will face-off against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The last time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opened its home schedule against Springfield was during the 2018-19 campaign, with the Penguins securing a 3-2 victory in a shootout.

Nine of the last 14 regular-season meetings between the Penguins and T-Birds were decided by one goal. Additionally, half of those 14 games ultimately required overtime.

The Penguins' full 2023-24 regular and preseason schedules are expected to be unveiled tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

