Penguins Announce Date of 2023-24 Home Opener
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
In the first home game of the team's 25th season in Northeast Pennsylvania, the Penguins will face-off against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The last time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opened its home schedule against Springfield was during the 2018-19 campaign, with the Penguins securing a 3-2 victory in a shootout.
Nine of the last 14 regular-season meetings between the Penguins and T-Birds were decided by one goal. Additionally, half of those 14 games ultimately required overtime.
The Penguins' full 2023-24 regular and preseason schedules are expected to be unveiled tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
